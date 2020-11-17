GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $467,000 Investment in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 25.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerus by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CERS shares. ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other Cerus news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 16,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $126,463.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,261.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

