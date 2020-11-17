GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $490,000 Investment in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,505 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of City by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of City by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 284,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of City by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of City by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,077 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11. City Holding has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

