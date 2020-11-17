GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $461.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.17. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total value of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $5,731,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.65.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

