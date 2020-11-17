GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 12,383 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Bank of America raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

VSH opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

