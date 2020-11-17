GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,720 shares of company stock worth $14,405,632. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $114.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

