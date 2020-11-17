GSE Systems (GVP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSE Systems (NYSE:GVP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect GSE Systems to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GSE Systems (NYSE:GVP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE GVP opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. GSE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.