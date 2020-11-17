GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMVHF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

GMVHF stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. GVC has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

