GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.