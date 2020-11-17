Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €68.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.33 ($55.68).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) alerts:

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €57.40 ($67.53) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12 month high of €186.60 ($219.53).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.