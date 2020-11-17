Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HRMY. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.85. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 132,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,072.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,655,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen purchased 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 138,296 shares of company stock worth $3,380,687 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,714,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $14,759,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $11,176,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $9,597,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,295,000.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

