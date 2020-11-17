Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) a €56.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.00 ($61.18).

ETR COK opened at €45.90 ($54.00) on Friday. Cancom SE has a 1 year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.16.

Cancom SE (COK.F) Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

