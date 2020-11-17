HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.88.

ACER opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

