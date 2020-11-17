Head to Head Analysis: Bogen Communications International (OTCMKTS:BOGN) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Bogen Communications International (OTCMKTS:BOGN) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Bogen Communications International alerts:

89.8% of ADTRAN shares are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Bogen Communications International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of ADTRAN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bogen Communications International and ADTRAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A ADTRAN -3.33% -0.30% -0.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bogen Communications International and ADTRAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ADTRAN $530.06 million 1.14 -$52.98 million ($0.01) -1,265.00

Bogen Communications International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADTRAN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bogen Communications International and ADTRAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogen Communications International 0 0 0 0 N/A ADTRAN 0 1 4 0 2.80

ADTRAN has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. Given ADTRAN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than Bogen Communications International.

Risk and Volatility

Bogen Communications International has a beta of -3.57, suggesting that its stock price is 457% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADTRAN has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADTRAN beats Bogen Communications International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bogen Communications International

Bogen Communications International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services. The company also provides broadband customer premise solutions and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential gateway products and accessories; Wi-Fi access points; ethernet switches for multi-gigabit local area networking; SmartOS software licensing for residential and enterprise gateway, and Wi-Fi devices; cloud-based SaaS management platforms; Wi-Fi-enabled residential gateway products and accessories; access points and virtual wireless local area networks for business-class Wi-Fi and management; and pre-sale and post-sale technical support. In addition, it offers planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, installation, and commissioning services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; and high-bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies to deliver business and residential services. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Bogen Communications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogen Communications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.