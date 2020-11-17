Head to Head Analysis: Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) vs. Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dollar Tree has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tuesday Morning and Dollar Tree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A Dollar Tree 0 8 14 0 2.64

Dollar Tree has a consensus price target of $104.85, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Dollar Tree’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dollar Tree is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Dollar Tree shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Dollar Tree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Dollar Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88% Dollar Tree 3.61% 18.52% 5.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Dollar Tree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.06 -$166.33 million N/A N/A Dollar Tree $23.61 billion 0.96 $827.00 million $4.76 20.09

Dollar Tree has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Summary

Dollar Tree beats Tuesday Morning on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise. This segment operates 7,505 stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, as well as 13 distribution centers in the United States and 2 in Canada; and a store support center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise discount retail stores that offer consumable merchandise, which comprise food and beverages, tobacco, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, paper products, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, and pet food and supplies; and home products, including housewares, home dÃ©cor, and giftware, as well as domestics, such as comforters, sheets, and towels. Its stores also provides apparel and accessories merchandise comprising clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes; and seasonal and electronics merchandise that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise, as well as personal electronics, which comprise pre-paid cellular phones and services, stationery and school supplies, and toys. This segment operates 7,783 stores under the Family Dollar brand; and 11 distribution centers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

