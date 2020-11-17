Head to Head Analysis: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QuinStreet and Gravity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.77%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Gravity.

Volatility & Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 3.69% 7.49% 5.17% Gravity 10.11% 25.60% 16.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and Gravity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $490.34 million 1.89 $18.10 million $0.34 51.44 Gravity $307.18 million 3.12 $31.90 million N/A N/A

Gravity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuinStreet.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Gravity on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game. The company's mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Dawn Break; MR! PORORO; Ragnarok CRUSH; RO Click H5; Blood War M; Ragnarok H5; Ragnarok Tactics; and the Color of Dream Fantasy, Latale. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; and Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3.In addition, the company offers games for IPTV; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 125 registered domain names. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

