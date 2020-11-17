Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Heat Biologics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wave Life Sciences has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Heat Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Wave Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Heat Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Wave Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heat Biologics and Wave Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics -579.28% -75.71% -53.27% Wave Life Sciences -1,562.01% -401.32% -72.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heat Biologics and Wave Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics $3.05 million 54.50 -$20.02 million N/A N/A Wave Life Sciences $15.98 million 25.73 -$193.64 million ($5.72) -1.47

Heat Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wave Life Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heat Biologics and Wave Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wave Life Sciences 0 3 4 0 2.57

Heat Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $19.43, suggesting a potential upside of 130.47%. Given Heat Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Heat Biologics is more favorable than Wave Life Sciences.

Summary

Heat Biologics beats Wave Life Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product. It is developing HS-110, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include HS-130 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PTX-35, a humanized affinity matured monoclonal antibody, which is a functional agonist of human TNFRSF25 signaling; and PTX-45, a human TL1A-Ig fusion protein that acts as an agonist of TNFRSF25 signaling. Heat Biologics, Inc. has collaboration with Waisman Biomanufacturing to manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. It focuses on programs in neurology in the central nervous system and neuromuscular system. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics and oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research, development, and develop antisense oligonucleotides. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

