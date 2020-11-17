Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s (HLTOY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLTOY. ValuEngine raised shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

