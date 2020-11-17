Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,364 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,115,000 after buying an additional 45,073 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 736,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,318,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 902,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

