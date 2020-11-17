Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Hexcel by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 33,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Hexcel by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 83,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 61,274 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hexcel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the period.

NYSE HXL opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

