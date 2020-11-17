High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Financial Analysis

High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for High Country Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Country Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

High Country Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of High Country Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares High Country Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Country Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45%

Volatility and Risk

High Country Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares High Country Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Country Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.77 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Bancorp 34 has higher revenue and earnings than High Country Bancorp.

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats High Country Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Country Bancorp

High Country Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; and mortgage loans. The company offers credit and debit cards; and mobile banking, online, and merchant card services, as well as invests in notes receivables and real estate properties. It operates through main office in Salida, Colorado; and branch offices in Salida, Buena Vista, and Canon City, Colorado. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Salida, Colorado.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential real estate, and consumer and other loans, as well as offers credit and debit cards. It operates four full-service banking centers, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

