Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

HNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.28.

TSE HNL opened at C$5.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.05 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85. Horizon North Logistics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.15.

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

