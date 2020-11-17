Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,790 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $42,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. CWM LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 469.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,687 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

