H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.13% of H&R Block worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 28.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 129,202 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 449,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $197,776.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $182,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

HRB stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

