Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 1,866.7% in October

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 1,866.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HGTXU opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.