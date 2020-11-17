Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270,508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Huntington Bancshares worth $20,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 369,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 99.2% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 79.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 166,626 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 245,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

