Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Short Interest Update

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 126,700.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMNPQ opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

