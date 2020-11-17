Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Incyte by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.45.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

