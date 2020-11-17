Informa’s (IFJPY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFJPY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Informa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Informa from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Informa alerts:

OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $15.50 on Friday. Informa has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.