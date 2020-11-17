Insider Buying: AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) Insider Buys 5,506 Shares of Stock

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) insider James Kidd acquired 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,169 ($54.47) per share, for a total transaction of £229,545.14 ($299,902.19).

James Kidd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, James Kidd sold 410 shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,116 ($66.84), for a total transaction of £20,975.60 ($27,404.76).

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) stock opened at GBX 4,136 ($54.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 212.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. AVEVA Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,634 ($34.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,480.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,308.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 3,775 ($49.32) to GBX 4,125 ($53.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,254.44 ($55.58).

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

