Insider Buying: Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (DFCH.L) (LON:DFCH) Insider Buys 23,809 Shares of Stock

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (DFCH.L) (LON:DFCH) insider Gavin Morris acquired 23,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.78 ($13,064.78).

Shares of DFCH opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.65. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The stock has a market cap of $42.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.88.

About Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (DFCH.L)

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc operates as a specialized finance company in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in asset based lending; asset finance and leasing; commercial lending; and invoice finance activities.

