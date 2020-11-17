Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Director Purchases C$10,497.27 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans purchased 193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$54.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,497.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,456.82.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$56.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is 68.51%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$68.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.75.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.