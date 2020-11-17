Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $318,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,757.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $953,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,781 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $50,990.03.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70, a PEG ratio of 320.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.