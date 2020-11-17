Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells 5,625 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Raymond W. Cohen sold 5,625 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $182,531.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,659.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 320.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after buying an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 255,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.