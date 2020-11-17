Insider Selling: Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Sells 31,133 Shares of Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $708,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Graaf Raymond De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Graaf Raymond De sold 400 shares of Cambium Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $6,200.00.

CMBM opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $569.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMBM. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $952,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

