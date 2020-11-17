InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Short Interest Down 99.8% in October

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,614,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICLD opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. InterCloud Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

