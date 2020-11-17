Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ITPOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

