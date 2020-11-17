Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to $32.50

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $32.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.54. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $17.20.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

