Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Raised to $29.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITPOF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.90.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.