Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.95

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as low as $4.66. Investec Group shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

Investec Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITCFY)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

