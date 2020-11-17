Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Katherine Stueland Sells 1,000 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invitae alerts:

On Tuesday, October 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $51,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $35,510.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Katherine Stueland sold 21,345 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $685,174.50.

NYSE NVTA opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.15. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 102,309 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 120.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at about $32,240,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invitae by 72.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.