IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) Insider Trevor Brown Sells 9,950,030 Shares

IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) insider Trevor Brown sold 9,950,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £1,393,004.20 ($1,819,968.91).

Shares of IQAI opened at GBX 12.13 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. IQ-AI Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 23.13 ($0.30). The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.

About IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

