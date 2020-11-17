Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Position Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of Iridium Communications worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $130,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,762,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,531 shares in the company, valued at $28,485,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,137.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,395 shares of company stock worth $4,055,350. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

