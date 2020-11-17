iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $363.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $365.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

