iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 301,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 170,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 70,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.45.

