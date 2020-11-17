ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Short Interest Up 2,612.1% in October

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,300 shares, a growth of 2,612.1% from the October 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITMPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.