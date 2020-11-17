Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,097 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $1,088,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,542 shares in the company, valued at $21,621,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total transaction of $427,544.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,455.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,178,202. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $340.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.35. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $391.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

