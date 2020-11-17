Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 62,440 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $132,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

