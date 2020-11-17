Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,970,000 after buying an additional 566,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 621.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,131,000 after buying an additional 312,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,918,000 after buying an additional 272,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 75.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 474,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $188.33 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

