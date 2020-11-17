Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,276 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Shares of ROST opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

