Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,856 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 102,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 242.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 180,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 127,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,007 shares of company stock worth $23,419,930. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

